Beautiful stretch for the middle of the week with 60s & 70s

Waking up to clear skies, calm winds, and cooler temperatures this morning. That could mean some spots may see areas of frost, possibly even fog, to start the day. Temperatures are into the 30s for many spots this morning, but this should be the end of the cold temperatures for a while. We’re in for a warm, beautiful afternoon here across the Valley today. Temperatures today will make the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Wind today should stay tame as well, right around 5 to 10 mph from the west. This pristine weather carries on into Wednesday too! Wednesday will be even warmer as temperatures reach the upper 60s and low 70s! Wind will be southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph and we will see more sunshine!