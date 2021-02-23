Application for emergency rental assistance opening soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The first of the month is quickly approaching, with some Alabamians still unsure if they’ll be able to make rent.
We’re on your side, with an important update on when financial help is coming. A couple of weeks ago we told you Governor Ivey gave the Alabama Housing Finance Authority the green light to distribute emergency rental assistance.
Starting March 1, any renter or landlord in the state can fill out an application. You can request money for rent that was due as far back as March of last year, or you can put funds towards future rent payments.
The same goes for utility bills. And Landlords can apply for unpaid rent on behalf of the tenant, as long as they have the tenant’s signature.
“It’s an issue on both sides, the landlords and the tenants. The money is actually for the tenants, but the landlord can apply for this relief in the name of the tenant. We’re back to basic needs. We got to get people this money so they can have a roof over their head,” said Issac Winkles, president elect for the Huntsville Madison County Area Association of Relators.
We’re still awaiting details on Madison County’s local application process.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.