Warmer 60s and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday

By Brad Travis | February 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 4:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Clear skies tonight will allow temps to fall into the lower to middle 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic for February standards, expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s, some low 70s may be possible on Wednesday if the clouds hold off. A few showers will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday.

A weak front will come in Thursday night into Friday with another chance at rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, cooler temps will follow on Friday. Right now the weekend is looking fairly wet with rain showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday.

The long-term temperature outlook for the end of February and beginning of March is trending warmer, high temps should stay in the 50s and 60s but we will be keeping a close eye on a potential shift into a more active and wet pattern.

