Tips from public lead to drug trafficking arrest in Morgan County

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On February, 19 working on tips submitted by the public, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of Cotaco Florette Road in Somerville.
Upon arrival, agents made contact with Deborah Jo Sparkman, Gerald Ray Massey, and Tabitha Ray Meyers.
During the execution of the search warrant, Agents recovered controlled substance pills, marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia. Agents arrested Sparkman of Somerville for trafficking illegal drugs and amphetamines. Agents arrested Massey and Meyer who are both charged with possession of meth.
All three suspects were transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail.
