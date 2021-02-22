Statewide wellness program to be held virtually

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A statewide program designed at helping you achieve your wellness goals will be held virtually this year. Scale Back Alabama is now in its 15th year.
The program, hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association, Alabama Department of Public Health, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama begins Monday, March 1. Registration ends Sunday, February 28. To register, click here.
When you register, you’ll be asked a few questions that will help you choose the best goals for the challenge. By March 1, you’ll receive an email from Scale Back Alabama with instructions on how to access your personalized user dashboard and set your goals for the program.
New this year, weight loss is now optional. Public weigh-in sites are no longer available. Some workplaces or organizations may host private sites if they are able to do so safely. Weigh-ins and weigh-outs are no longer required to participate in the program. You can also participate individually, instead of with a partner.
Prizes
- All prizes will be on an individual basis; there will be no team prizes.
- At the end of each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not complete that week’s challenge. Participants that did complete the challenge on any given week will be entered into a drawing for that week’s prize.
- Each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not meet their pre-set goal(s) that week. For every week that participants meet at least one of their goals, their name will go into a prize drawing to be held at the end of the program.
- All prizes will be in the form of an Amazon e-gift card.
Facts about Scale Back Alabama:
- Inaugural contest started in January 2007
- Now in its 15thconsecutive year
- Cumulative number of pounds lost statewide: 1.4 million
- Cumulative number of participants statewide: 335,752
