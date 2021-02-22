Showers today with a much warmer week ahead

Happy Monday! While it won’t be as chaotic as last week, we still have some activity to keep an eye on.
Waking up to showers this morning across the Valley, but it won’t be rainy all day today. Most of the rain should wash away by the mid to late morning and we will see clearing as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures are into the 40s and even some 50s out there to start the day and that is about where we will stick around for the remainder of the day. Wind will turn back to the northwest behind the cold front bringing us this rain, and will be breezy at times, gusting up to 20 mph. Rain totals won’t be too significant, but a few spots may see up to a 1/4 maybe 1/3 of an inch. This afternoon will likely be a sunny one as clouds clear out quickly behind the front.
The middle of the week is looking GORGEOUS! Tuesday and Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and warmth! Both days will be into the 60s, with an outside shot of getting near 70-degrees by Wednesday afternoon. After Wednesday, the warmth will stick around but we will have to watch for some isolated rain chances to close out the week. However, it is currently looking like a soggy weekend, with the chance at rain from Friday through next Tuesday. This could lead to a flooding threat, but it is still too early to tell.
