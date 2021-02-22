Showers today with a much warmer week ahead

Waking up to showers this morning across the Valley, but it won’t be rainy all day today. Most of the rain should wash away by the mid to late morning and we will see clearing as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures are into the 40s and even some 50s out there to start the day and that is about where we will stick around for the remainder of the day. Wind will turn back to the northwest behind the cold front bringing us this rain, and will be breezy at times, gusting up to 20 mph. Rain totals won’t be too significant, but a few spots may see up to a 1/4 maybe 1/3 of an inch. This afternoon will likely be a sunny one as clouds clear out quickly behind the front.