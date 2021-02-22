Shoals health departments continue to seek vaccines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Health departments and hospitals are working hard to get the COVID-19 vaccines out for people whose appointments were impacted by snow and ice last week.
Several Departments opened over the weekend to make sure they could keep up with the demand.
Karen Landers says that the appointments being rescheduled are only for the second dose. There are currently no first-dose vaccines available at health departments.
Some of the departments that opened on Saturday to give out the vaccine are Colbert and Lauderdale County.
Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said individuals needing to reschedule will be contacted with a date for this week.
However, getting the vaccine remains difficult.
Keller currently has 280 second-dose vaccines, but 1,100 are stuck in transit in Memphis due to inclement weather. Buchanan says there is a waitlist of over 10,000 and 6,000 of those are in the 65 and over or essential worker category.
Buchanan also added that they continue to press the state because the clinic can deliver between 800 and 900 vaccines per day. They just need to get the vaccine in their facilities.
