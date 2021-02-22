New fiber internet construction begins in Colbert County

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - More of Colbert County will soon have access to fiber internet.
TEC has started construction to bring Fast Fiber Internet to more communities of Colbert County. With the assistance of a matching grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Colbert County Community Broadband Project in the amount of $1,336,445 and TEC’s additional investment in the project, fiber internet connectivity will be available to the Allsboro, Mynot, Maud, Mhoontown, and Eagle Point communities.
“Fiber broadband access is typically is only available in big cities, and we are excited to offer this future-proof technology to more of those living and working in Colbert County,” said Joey F. Garner, Executive Vice President TEC.
“We are ready to connect people with friends, family, and the world through dependable broadband internet applications. TEC is dedicated to bridging the broadband gap and committed to improving daily activities with increased internet opportunities”
In this project, TEC will construct 173 square miles of fiber network over three phases and connect over 400 businesses and residences.
Community members will have access to TEC’s Fast Fiber Internet with upload and download speeds of one gig, plus phone services.
Interested customers should submit their information to www.TEC.com/SignUp to request access to Fast Fiber Internet.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.