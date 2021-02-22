New fiber internet construction begins in Colbert County

TEC has started construction to bring Fast Fiber Internet to more communities of Colbert County. With the assistance of a matching grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Colbert County Community Broadband Project in the amount of $1,336,445 and TEC’s additional investment in the project, fiber internet connectivity will be available to the Allsboro, Mynot, Maud, Mhoontown, and Eagle Point communities.