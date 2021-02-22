2 injured in accident involving City of Huntsville dump truck on Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road.
WAFF’s Nolan Crane witnessed HEMSI and Huntsville Police at the site at 11 a.m. Monday morning.
According to Huntsville Police, a City of Huntsville dump truck rolled over a pickup truck during the accident. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The wreck happened around 9:49 a.m.
Follow this story for new details throughout the day.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.