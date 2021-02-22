2 injured in accident involving City of Huntsville dump truck on Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road

2 injured in accident involving City of Huntsville dump truck on Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road
Crews respond to accident on Highway 72 (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 11:55 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road.

WAFF’s Nolan Crane witnessed HEMSI and Huntsville Police at the site at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Police, a City of Huntsville dump truck rolled over a pickup truck during the accident. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The wreck happened around 9:49 a.m.

