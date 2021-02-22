Assistant living employee arrested for fraudulent use of credit, debit card

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police arrested an assistant living employee for fraudulently using residents credit and debit cards.
According to officers, the owner of an assistant living facility filed a report of fraudulent use of debit cards belonging to several residents on January 7.
Investigators identified 24-year-old Jaquaris J’Quan Carter, of Decatur, as the suspect.
Authorities tell WAFF, 15 warrants for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card were obtained for Carter’s arrest on January 25. Carter was located on February 20 by Decatur police officers and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility.
His bond has been set at $15,000.
