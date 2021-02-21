Overnight rain showers but mild temps ahead

Breezy winds will stay with us through the overnight hours with lows staying fairly mild in the low to middle 40s.
Rain showers will move in from the west after midnight through the morning commute on Monday, showers should depart by lunchtime at the latest with rainfall amounts between a tenth to half inch. After the morning rain skies will clear with breezy northwest winds, temps will be slightly cooler with highs in the low to middle 50s. Clear skies Monday night will allow temps to fall into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday look fabulous for February standards, expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s, some low 70s may be possible on Wednesday if the clouds hold off. A few showers will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. A weak front will come in Thursday night into Friday with another chance at rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, cooler temps will follow on Friday.
The long-term temperature outlook for the end of February and beginning of March is trending warmer, high temps should stay in the 50s and 60s but we will be keeping a close eye on a potential shift into a more active and wet pattern.
