Oakwood University Church collecting bottled water for Houston, TX residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University Church is paying it forward to families in need of water in Houston, Texas after last weeks disastrous winter storm.
The church is partnering with Breath of Life Television Ministries to host a water drive on Monday, February 22. The bottled water collection site will be located at Oakwood University Church Family Life Center from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Several families are in desperate need of bottled water due to the winter storm that left many without water and power for days. Oakwood University Church says this initiative will seek to address this dire commodity and bring relief to those struggling to obtain this most important life essential, water.
A church representative tells WAFF collected cases of water will be transported to Houston, TX on February 23. Houston Community members will be distributed water at the World Harvest Church, 10800 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77407. Water will be given out starting at 12 p.m.
For more information regarding the bottled water drive, contact Pastor Paul Goodridge, at 352.207.3451, or by email pgoodridge@oucsda.org.
