Lauderdale and Colbert County Health Departments gave 2nd-dose vaccines Saturday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Today health departments opened their drive thru for the first time all week.
The clinic was only open this morning from 8 am until 2 p.m.
Today’s drive thru clinic was for people who missed their second dose appointment his week due to the icy weather.
Camonica Graham-Suggs with the LC health department said a lot of her staff spent time yesterday shoveling snow and sanding the parking lot to ensure folks were able to use the drive thru and get the vaccine safely.
People started lining up before seven a.m., anxious get their second dose.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the federal government allocates the vaccines to states.
She said Alabama uses the federal micro planning tool, Tiberius to determine distribution. She says this week’s weather has hampered more shipment of the vaccine.
One of the main reasons today’s clinic was open, was to alleviate the influx of people they may have next week
“The weather was the problem. We’re working to serve the people that didn’t get their second doses last week. So we opened up today to try to honor some of those doses,” said Graham-Suggs.
Whatever day you were scheduled to get your second dose of the COVID vaccine last week, that’s the same day you need to come and get the vaccine when the drive thru clinic reopens again starting this Monday.
