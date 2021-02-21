Florence church gives away 1500 boxes of food

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Florence gives away boxes of food each week to those who want or need it.
The church’s pastor said they typically give out the boxes on Thursdays but they gave them out today due to the wintry weather this week.
Today, they helped out 15-hundred families, giving them each a box of food.
We take the idea of having food in our pantry. Having food in our refrigerator, we take that for granted, but there’s a lot of people that don’t have food. So to be able to be a blessing to someone else is just a wonderful feeling,” said Pastor Moshiu Knox.
