Easy going Sunday

Another cold start to the day for your early Sunday morning, but things will get better as we move into the next few hours.
Roadways are clear of any impacts, so any early morning drives should not need extra time today.
From the 20s to the 50s, things will really begin to warm up as we go into the afternoon today. Sunshine and warm winds are really helping us out for the next few days.
Tonight temperatures will hold in the 40s as a cold front brings showers in overnight into Monday morning.
The start of the workweek will be a little soggy, but rain will clear up by afternoon and the 50s are still around.
The next 10 days bring sunshine and rain, but most importantly warmer temperatures.
