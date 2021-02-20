Weekend Warm-Up

Fog expected to be an issue this morning with the possibility of freezing fog with temperatures in the lower 20s. Any early morning driving will likely be impacted by this.
Temperatures are chilly, with most of us seeing the 20s, but all of us feeling cooler than the actual temperature outside. Wind chills for the morning in the range of 18 to 28 degrees, so bundle up!
Conditions will improve by late morning, with fog eventually clearing and temperatures warming a bit. Sunshine and the 40s are in store for your Saturday afternoon.
Warmer and dry for your Sunday, but a cold front is looking to pass through overnight and bring in showers for your Monday.
The next 10 days, and the end of your February will bring warmer temperatures and more rain to the Valley.
