2021 severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s 10th severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday begins on Friday, February 26, 2021 and ends on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
According to the Alabama Retail Association, shoppers will be able stock up tax free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.
Generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday. Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.
The tax-exempt items priced at $60 or less include:
- Batteries
- Weather radios
- flashlights tarps
- plywood and other items for protecting windows in storms
- ice chests and coolers
- ice packs
- first aid kits
- fire, smoke and carbon dioxide detectors
Visit alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays for more information.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.