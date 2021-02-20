Law organization helping people with legal struggles for free

A volunteer legal team is helping people out in Madison County
By Tiffany Thompson | February 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:00 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news, there is help for those in need during the pandemic facing legal trouble.

The Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program is offering services pro bono for low income Madison County Residents. They strongly believe this is needed right now during the pandemic.

Group president Attorney Raven Perry-Beach said although they only work on civil matters and help with expungements, they’re still making a difference one case at a time.

Perry-Beach said they just helped a woman get a charge off her record that was preventing her from getting work.

”The record had prevented her from being able to seek housing, apply for jobs, it affected every facet of her life,” Perry-Beach said. “We were able to completely expunge her record and I just received a text message that said, ‘Hey you absolutely changed my life.”

Perry- Beach is also the new president of this group, and is the first African American to fill that role here.

The group also hosts clinics every month too such as veteran help clinics, family law clinics, and more.

If you are someone who is looking for help in this area, or maybe you just want some more information, you click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.