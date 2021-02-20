2 killed in jet crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.
Taggart tells WSFA 12 News there are two fatalities and the crash site is in the area near Lamar Road and Selma Highway.
Further details are very limited. It’s unclear if the jet is military or civilian at this time but Taggart could say it was based out of Columbus, Miss.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Columbus Air Force Base in an effort to determine if the jet is connected to that facility.
This is breaking news that will be updated. Continue checking back.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.