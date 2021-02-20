High-speed chase ends in Cullman County; 2 people in custody

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A multi-county pursuit ended in Cullman County with two people in custody Friday night.
The chase started in Morgan County when a deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver wouldn’t pull over, according to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cullman Daily News.
The driver continued into Cullman County, that’s when the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Cullman Police Department got involved.
Swafford says the chase continued at excessive high speed on I-65 and eventually ended at the Lacon Exit 318 where the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over and crash.
The two suspects received medical treatment for minor injuries before they were taken to the Morgan County Jail, according to authorities.
There are no further details at this time.
