Foggy Saturday morning, warmer temperatures on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Be prepared for fog as you head out the door this morning and temperatures in the lower 20s.
Wind chills this morning are in the range of 18 to 28 degrees, so bundle up!
Conditions will improve by late morning with the fog eventually clearing and temperatures warming a bit. Sunshine and the 40s are in store for your Saturday afternoon.
It will be much warmer and stay dry on Sunday, but a cold front is looking to pass through overnight and bring in showers by Monday.
The next 10 days and the end of February will bring warmer temperatures and some rain to the Valley.
