Finally... Sunny, mild and breezy Sunday

Sunday will be a much warmer fay with highs in the middle 50s, expect plenty of sunshine and breezy SE winds. Rain showers will move in from the west late Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will stay in the middle 40s. Showers will start the day on Monday followed by clearing skies and highs in the low to middle 50s. Tuesday looks fantastic with plenty of sun and highs in the lower 60s.