Finally... Sunny, mild and breezy Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies stay clear tonight with a calm wind, lows will drop into the upper 20s by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be a much warmer fay with highs in the middle 50s, expect plenty of sunshine and breezy SE winds.
Rain showers will move in from the west late Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will stay in the middle 40s. Showers will start the day on Monday followed by clearing skies and highs in the low to middle 50s. Tuesday looks fantastic with plenty of sun and highs in the lower 60s.
More clouds move in for Wednesday with temps in the upper 60s, rain showers will push in late in the evening into Thursday morning. Scattered showers are possible on Thursday and Friday.
The longer term temperature outlook looks to be seasonal to slightly above average, winter weather looks to stay away for the time being.
