Data shows child abuse interviews declined during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All crime is bad but crimes against children takes it to a whole new level.
Unfortunately, this pandemic only put a larger dent in getting those crimes reported and investigated.
WAFF sat down with the Executive Director of the National Children’s Advocacy Center for a look at what’s happening locally.
The numbers prove a specific point, the pandemic led to a substantial decrease in forensic interviews regarding allegations of child abuse in Madison County.
The National Children’s Advocacy Center saw a 10 percent decline in the number of children interviewed following allegations of abuse in 2020 compared to 2019.
“Almost all of child abuse cases, especially child sexual abuse, there’s only two people who know what happened. It doesn’t happen in public and it’s not done in front of other people. There is the child and the person alleged to have done it,” NCAC Executive Director Chris Newlin said.
And since you can’t really rely on an abuser to tell the truth, experts can only look to a forensic interview with the child to know what happened.
Newlin says the Advocacy Center receives abuse referrals two ways, from law enforcement or the Department of Human Resources.
He’s still encouraged by one specific number.
Advocates conducted 40 percent more follow ups with families receiving services, like therapy in person or through tele-health.
“We continue to do the work because that’s what dedicated people do. Our police partners, never took a day off of work. Our DHR partners, never took a day off from work. We were there and worked safely as we can,” Newlin added.
He also reminded us the shutdown only reinforced how important our teachers, counselors, and other mandatory reporters are. 2020 prevented children from having access to these adults to tell them about abuse happening.
We also can help by keeping our eyes open - like recognizing signs of abuse and talking about it.
