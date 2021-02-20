Clean up efforts underway in Franklin County after second round of winter storms

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s winter storms are gone, but they left behind plenty of trouble in Franklin County.
In Franklin County, thousands of trees are covered in ice.
The weight of the ice is what’s causing them to snap and fall. That’s a major reason why power crews battled a lot of power outages.
Franklin County EMA Director, Mary Glass, said that crews have been working around the clock to restore power in parts of Franklin county.
She said extra utility crews came to the area to help get the lights and heat back-on.
Many of the outages were in the Phil Campbell and Spruce Pine Areas. Phil Campbell’s Mayor said power came back on for residents around 2:50 Friday morning.
Glass said some county roads remain dangerous for travel.
“It’s going to take a while for all of this to melt off. Our county department is out trying to grate the roads so when it does melt it’ll dry, but we’re not a small county so it takes a while to get all of these roads cleared up,” said Glass.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.