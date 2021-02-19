UAH email accounts compromised through phishing attempts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple UAH email accounts were compromised through a phishing attempt in January, that’s confirmed by the UAH Office of Information Technology.
Some emails impacted did contain personal information such as name, date of birth, or social security number. However, school officials say there was no server or directory impacted and no credit card or banking information was included.
On February 17, UAH mailed notices to 272 individuals whose data were potentially impacted and offered one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft detection services. A call center has been set up at 1-800-939-4170 to answer questions about this incident.
At this time, UAH has no evidence that there has been any use or attempted use of the information.
UAH released a statement claiming since this incident, the University has implemented additional security review procedures, and has taken preventive measures to protect the security of sensitive information stored on all systems and machines.
