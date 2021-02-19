Trash Pandas release 2021 schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Is everyone ready for some baseball?! The Rocket City Trash Pandas will play a full regular season slate in Minor League baseball and they just released their 2021 season schedule.
The Trash Pandas will open on the road against Chattanooga May 4th and will play their first official game at home May 11th against the Tennessee Smokies.
The Trash Pandas are now part of the Professional Development League ran by Major League Baseball. The Trash pandas will play in the Double A South Division.
The Trash Pandas made the announcement on their Twitter page Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.