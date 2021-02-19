Stuck in the 30s for a little longer

Cold cold cold out there for the afternoon, but with a little sunshine to help us melt away remaining snow and ice.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 30s for the afternoon. Winds from the north will eventually calm going into the evening, but carry a chill for the afternoon hours. We will once again drop below freezing for the overnights. The good news is sunshine will follow us from today into the weekend and really begin to warm us up.
Saturday is looking sunny with temperatures in the middle 40s. Gradually climbing out of this cold rut we have been stuck in the past week.
Sunday looks even better with the 50s finally returning to the forecast.
Rain has a good chance overnight into Monday thanks to a mild cold front passing through. Thankfully, temperatures will not take much of a hit from this system.
The next 10 days will bring a little warmth back to the Valley with temperatures in the 60s.
