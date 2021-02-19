Snow covered roof collapsed at marina in Colbert County

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A roof covered with snow at Steenson Hollow Marina in Muscle Shoals collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping multiple boats underneath.
The roof collapsed after the weight of all of the snow and ice became too heavy.
Multiple boats are trapped under the roof and snow at this time. It is still unclear how many boats are trapped or what kind of damage was done.
According to our partners at Shoals Insider, around 4-6 inches of frozen precipitation fell in the Shoals Area Wednesday night on top of several inches of ice that fell earlier in the week, wreaking havoc on canopies and structures.
