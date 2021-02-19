Madison County jury trials, Circuit Court dockets to resume in March following COVID delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Court dockets will start getting back to normal in March.
Circuit Judge Ruth Ann Hall announced Friday the following updates to court schedules:
- All circuit court jury trial dockets will resume on March 8, 2021
- All District Traffic, Misdemeanor, Small claims and District Civil dockets will resume March 8, 2021
These changes come as a result of the decrease in positive coronavirus cases in Madison County.
Those attending court need to abide by the following guidelines:
- Masks shall be worn by all participants appearing in the Courts of Madison County, the Circuit Clerk’s Office and any other associated office until further notice. The mask or face covering shall be sufficient to cover the individuals nose and mouth. Courtrooms will have designated seating to maintain a six foot separation at all times.
- Any person who is ill or experiencing any respiratory issues or fever (regardless of suspected coronavirus) shall not attend any court hearing, trial or proceeding.
