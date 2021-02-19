Icy commute for some spots ahead of some melting this afternoon

Another cold & icy start to the day for some spots across the Tennessee Valley.
We’re waking up to more of the cold this morning across the Valley with temperatures below freezing into the low to mid 20s. This has refrozen any of that snow that melted throughout the day on Thursday and will mean another dicey ride to work for areas west of I-65. Ice/snow will remain a problem on the roadways this morning, but there should be more melting as we move through the afternoon! Temperatures today will make the mid to upper 30s, especially warmer east of I-65 where there isn’t as much ice or snow. Skies should be nice and sunny too! It will be a bit breezy today as well with gusts from the north at 10 to 20 mph. That will lead to some chilly feels like temperatures all day long.
After a day of snowmelt, we expect another cold and foggy morning to start the day Saturday. Saturday will be into the teens for much of the Valley as we wake up. And that, combined with the snow melt from the day before, will lead to some areas of dense fog in some spots. The weekend will be nice and quiet and brings us some warmer weather! Temperatures Saturday will be into the 40s through most of the day and then Sunday will make the 50s! There will be plenty of snow and ice melt this weekend ahead of our next system which rolls in overnight Sunday into Monday with more rain. From there we have a nice warm week ahead with a few days in the 60s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
