Icy commute for some spots ahead of some melting this afternoon

We’re waking up to more of the cold this morning across the Valley with temperatures below freezing into the low to mid 20s. This has refrozen any of that snow that melted throughout the day on Thursday and will mean another dicey ride to work for areas west of I-65. Ice/snow will remain a problem on the roadways this morning, but there should be more melting as we move through the afternoon! Temperatures today will make the mid to upper 30s, especially warmer east of I-65 where there isn’t as much ice or snow. Skies should be nice and sunny too! It will be a bit breezy today as well with gusts from the north at 10 to 20 mph. That will lead to some chilly feels like temperatures all day long.