Huntsville police looking for missing man
28-year-old Christopher Gabriel St. Joseph (Source: HPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:00 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are asking for assistance looking for a missing man.

Christopher Gabriel St. Joseph is 28-years-old and was last heard from around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, according to police.

He drives a gray, 2005 Toyota Camry with Alabama tag 47VA485. St. Joseph is 5′09″ and 185lbs.

St. Joseph’s family says they are concerned for his health because he has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Huntsville Police Investigations at (256) 213 – 4532.

