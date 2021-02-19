Huntsville police looking for missing man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are asking for assistance looking for a missing man.
Christopher Gabriel St. Joseph is 28-years-old and was last heard from around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, according to police.
He drives a gray, 2005 Toyota Camry with Alabama tag 47VA485. St. Joseph is 5′09″ and 185lbs.
St. Joseph’s family says they are concerned for his health because he has a medical condition that requires medication.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Huntsville Police Investigations at (256) 213 – 4532.
