Huntsville Hospital’s vaccination allocation drops to 1,000 per week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital will be receiving less new doses of the COVID-19 vaccination beginning next week.
In a Friday press release, Huntsville Hospital said its supply of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to the Community Vaccination Clinic will be reduced to 1,000 new doses per week. The hospital confirmed this number with State officials.
This total is less than half of the previous allocation for Huntsville Hospital.
The hospital said the supply will be enough to meet existing commitments, but the scheduling of any new appointments will cease until the week of March 22.
If you already have an appointment for either a booster dose or a primary dose, you should come at your scheduled time unless contacted by the hospital.
If you are one of the thousands on the waiting list, you will not receive a scheduling phone call for at least two weeks.
You can check the Alabama Department of Public Health website (https://dph1.adph.state.al.us/covid-19/) for information on who has been approved for administering vaccines in your area.
Please note that approved sites might not have vaccines all the time.
