Free food box giveaway in Huntsville
Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church are holding a free food box giveaway (Source: Eddie Robertson)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 18, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 9:50 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a cold and rough week for everyone here in the Tennessee Valley, but one church is helping out where they can.

Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church are holding a free food box giveaway on Saturday, February 20 beginning at 8 a.m.

Church members will distribute 300 boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items for anyone who needs it.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars for drive-thru pick-up service.

One box per vehicle will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.

