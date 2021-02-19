Free food box giveaway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a cold and rough week for everyone here in the Tennessee Valley, but one church is helping out where they can.
Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church are holding a free food box giveaway on Saturday, February 20 beginning at 8 a.m.
Church members will distribute 300 boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items for anyone who needs it.
Participants are asked to remain in their cars for drive-thru pick-up service.
One box per vehicle will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.
