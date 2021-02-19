Financial Friday: Ways to avoid the after-holiday doldrums

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - January and February can feel ‘blah’ compared to December’s excitement.
Your finances may be tight from the holiday shopping, and your clothes may be tight because of too much Valentine candy.
But don’t despair! And don’t take to your sofa while internet shopping.
WAFF 48 spoke to Patricia Lloyd, the Public Relations Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union. This is a subject she wanted to share with our viewers because she sees a lot of people struggling with the blues after the holidays.
She offered these tips to help clear away those doldrums:
- Move Your Body: Endorphins from exercise can work wonders on your mindset.
- Eat healthy foods: Switch from holiday treats and rich comfort foods to fruits and vegetables and lean proteins.
- Get some sleep: Too little sleep can leave you groggy and grumpy the next day.
- Focus on the positive: There is a quote that says, “a grateful heart is a happy heart.” It’s about finding joy in what you have.
- Make plans: Start planning something several months out and feel the excitement that comes when you look forward to something new.
