Financial Friday: Is now a good time to refinance your home?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your current mortgage rate is 4% or higher, now is an excellent time to refinance, according to LeJuan George, Sr. Business Development Officer at Redstone Federal Credit Union.
Mortgage rates are at or near to record lows. No one knows how long there will stay that low.
LeJuan George says the math for refinancers is pretty simple and offered the following advice:
- If you can break even on the closing costs in a year or at most two years, and you plan to stay in the home longer than that (preferably much longer), refinancing is beneficial. You’ll cut your monthly interest burden and pay down your loan principal faster. It’s a smart financial move.
- Look for no-cost or low-cost closing options. Some people choose against refinancing because they think the upfront cost will be too much.
- If you aren’t ready to refinance now. Take some time to save up for those closing costs.
- Get your paperwork organized in advance. Your lender will ask for a lot of documents when you apply for a new mortgage, and it can save time getting those together first.
