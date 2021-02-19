Financial Friday: Is now a good time to buy a home?

Financial Friday: Is now a good time to buy a home?
Financial Friday with Haley Baker
By Haley Baker | February 19, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 8:33 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are thinking about buying a home in 2021 and you are financially able to do so, real estate professionals say now is a great time.

WAFF spoke to Todd Howard, the President of Redstone Family Realty and Redstone Title Services LLC. He told WAFF that even during a pandemic, home sales, locally, hit decade-plus highs for much of 2020.

Howard offered advice on what you should know about buying during this time and how you can potentially get the best deal.

  • Housing’s winning streak is expected to continue in 2021 as seasonal trends begin to normalize.
  • Mortgage rates remain at rock bottom.
  • Many home builders and developers are enticing buyers with special deals, such as discounted prices, waived closing costs, appliance upgrades, mortgage modifications.
  • Shop around: Be on the lookout for more than just great mortgage rates, but for the builder and the closing agent.
  • Choose the right closing agent for your home purchase: The closing agent acts as the escrow agent and the buyer gets to select that entity.

For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.