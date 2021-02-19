Financial Friday: Is now a good time to buy a home?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are thinking about buying a home in 2021 and you are financially able to do so, real estate professionals say now is a great time.
WAFF spoke to Todd Howard, the President of Redstone Family Realty and Redstone Title Services LLC. He told WAFF that even during a pandemic, home sales, locally, hit decade-plus highs for much of 2020.
Howard offered advice on what you should know about buying during this time and how you can potentially get the best deal.
- Housing’s winning streak is expected to continue in 2021 as seasonal trends begin to normalize.
- Mortgage rates remain at rock bottom.
- Many home builders and developers are enticing buyers with special deals, such as discounted prices, waived closing costs, appliance upgrades, mortgage modifications.
- Shop around: Be on the lookout for more than just great mortgage rates, but for the builder and the closing agent.
- Choose the right closing agent for your home purchase: The closing agent acts as the escrow agent and the buyer gets to select that entity.
