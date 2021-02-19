Enjoying the snow days in the Tennessee Valley

MADISON Ala. (WAFF) - While some people are staying home and off the highway, due to snow and slush on the roads, some folks came out to have a little fun in the snow in Madison County.
WAFF 48 caught up with some families at Dublin Park.
On Thursday, the hill at Dublin Park was filled with families who traveled to make some snowballs and have some fun on their day off.
Paula Newman from Hampton Cove is one of many who brought her family to the park. But before she headed out, she made sure the roads were safe.
“This morning after my husband headed out to work, he told us that the roads were clear and so we waited another hour or so and we decided to venture out ourselves and the roads were fine on our way over,” said Newman.
Newman said it was also an opportunity to get the kids out of the house and enjoy a little normalcy in the time of COVID.
“I just want to be able to get outside and enjoy the snow. I feel like we are okay to not wear our masks inside and be indoors and be able to come out and enjoy the weather,” said Newman.
Sylvia Jarvis from Germany, but her and her family moved to Huntsville one year ago. She said the snow reminded her of home.
“We missed the snow so much, I have friends that live in Madison and they said they we have a bunch of snow, so we came up to enjoy the snow. My dog is a Swedish cattle dog and he missed the snow too and got the chance to play in the snow,” said Jarvis.
While many families are enjoying the snow, law enforcement would like to remind everyone to drive with caution and mindful of the road conditions.
Ice will definitely be a concern Thursday night as temperatures drop.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.