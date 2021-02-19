“Dare to Explore: Milestones to Mars” prepares for liftoff at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new exhibit is preparing to launch at Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Visitors will be able to go on a journey of space exploration and the innovations that have prepared people to land on the moon and beyond.
Watch the live conference from Rocket Center officials below:
Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer is expected to speak at the Dare to Explore opening.
The Space and Rocket Center’s Dare To Explore highlights historic artifacts from the Center’s collection as well as new technologies, including Lockheed Martin’s proposed lunar ascent stage for the Artemis mission’s return to the moon.
Guests can learn more about how humans will live and work in space as explorers continue beyond earth’s orbit.
The exhibit is located in the museum’s featured exhibit atrium and is included in general admission. It is resented by Lockheed Martin.
