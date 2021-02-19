Crews battle overnight fire at Scottsboro restaurant

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro fire fighters are on the scene of an overnight fire at the Hardee’s on Highway 72.
Portions of the road are blocked off to allow emergency responders to handle the situation in subfreezing temperatures.
At this time, we’ve not heard any information about injuries or a potential cause for the fire.
WAFF 48′s Kailey Schuyler is on the scene and will be providing updates throughout the morning as new details become available.
