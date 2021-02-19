COVID-19 variant confirmed in Madison County, now what?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 is now in Madison County. There’s now officially eight confirmed cases in Alabama of the variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
Many people our crews spoke to at Big Spring Park on Thursday said they’re aware of the variant called the COVID-19 B.1.1.7.
“I’d say I feel pretty confident in our local doctors. I know a lot of people in the healthcare system who do the best they can,” one person said.
“I think the medical system takes good care of us and I think they can handle anything that comes their way,” another passerby said.
“Of course I am always concerned when a new variant comes up, but as far as the science tells me, the vaccine that is out now should be decently effective,” said another person at the park.
As of now, healthcare leaders believe the current vaccines are fit for this variant, but this preliminary research is still being studied.
Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital said since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been mutations.
“A mutation of the genetics is some form, not the whole form of the virus,” he said.
The question a lot of people want to know is, will the regular COVID-19 tests work on this new variant?
“There are few tests available in the market that might not detect these variants, but the ones we do on a regular basis should detect these variants,” Dr. Hassoun said.
The state health department is doing its own surveillance of test specimens hunting for new variants potentially spreading.
The ADPH confirmed eight total cases, in people from Autauga, Jefferson, Montgomery, Mobile and now Madison counties, only a few of these people traveled outside the state.
Dr. Hassoun said the best defense is to follow all safety guidelines.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.