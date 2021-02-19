Colbert, Lauderdale County health departments to open Saturday for COVID-19 vaccinations

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Individuals who missed their appointment for the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Colbert or Lauderdale County Health Department have another chance to make up their appointment.
Both health departments will be open Saturday, February 20 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is only for individuals who missed their 2nd dose appointment at either health department clinic this week due to weather.
Aside from Saturday, individuals who were due to come this past Monday are asked to come this coming Monday. Individuals who missed Tuesday are asked to come on Tuesday, etc.
