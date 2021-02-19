Athens Utilities Linemen see a lot of support after long week tackling outages

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After days of battling power outages, outages are down to just two customers as of Thursday night.
But it took a big crew of linemen to make that happen.
From over 4,400 people down to just two: linemen in Limestone County have been working tirelessly for days to get these outage numbers down and the lights back on.
“The last week we’ve been pretty busy, we’ve had a lot of outages, lot of down lines, broke polls and then the road conditions have gotten pretty bad so, it’s been rough on us as well,” Mario Stover said.
Stover is one of those linemen. He’s been with Athens Utilities for 12 years.
The big outage load this week had him working 16 hour shifts.
“We work in all conditions, hot, cold, we handle it. We’re built this way. It’s just the way of life for us,” Stover said.
But through the bitter cold, Stover says he’s felt the warmth of support as they restore power.
“They tell you they do a great job and then they offer you food, coffee, whatever you want to drink. So it’s a pretty rewarding job. I really enjoy this field,” he explained.
An Athens couple even took the creative route to show that support, building their own linemen in the snow as a thank you.
“It feels good. It really warms my heart so, I like that,” Stover said.
And Mayor Ronnie Marks says this was a team effort, thanking the crews from Huntsville and Scottsboro who helped get these outages down.
“Our hats off to them for helping us out. we stand ready to help others just like we’re being helped,” Marks said.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.