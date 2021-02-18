3 hurt in wreck on Madison Boulevard, westbound lanes blocked

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI, Madison Police and Madison Fire Rescue are all on the scene of an accident on Madison Boulevard near Intergraph Way in Madison.
Don Webster with HEMSI tells WAFF one patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. Webster says that patient was ejected from the truck.
According to Madison police, one vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed the medium into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.
HEMSI crews are evaluating two other patients on scene. Two ambulances responded.
Westbound lanes are blocked by the accident.
