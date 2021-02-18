Treacherous roads in Tennessee Thursday

“Tonight, our biggest fear is going to be treacherous driving,” EMA Director Doug Campbell. “Whatever moisture is left on the road is going to freeze. That will be a major problem in the morning when people get out and start to work. The tire tracks where they driven through the snow, then you’ll have black ice underneath that, and the center line where there is still snow is going to be frozen. That will turn a car in a heartbeat if they bump it.”