Three major sporting events coming to Huntsville, bringing more than $1M to economy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the next few months, around $1.5 million is expected to pour into the Madison County economy because of three major sporting events.
“People are anxious to get out and experience, do some things, and these are a great opportunity,” Charles Winters said.
Charles Winters, Executive Vice President for the Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau, says this will be a big boost to the area.
Up first, the SEC Gymnastics Championship on March 20, that’s expected to bring 2,000 people to town.
“$530,000 is a conservative, economic estimate. That’s hotels, restaurants, the venue itself, concession sales,” Winters said.
When Traci Clark, mother of a senior at Huntsville High School, heard the news she wasn’t happy. It has nothing to do with sports, but everything to do with where the competition will be held, the VBC.
She thought, if sporting events are happening, will proms and other school events be held there this year?
“If they figured out how to have sports for all these kids, especially close contact sports like football, and wrestling and basketball, how come they cant have a prom? And then when I found out that we’re having other colleges come in from other states, why are we catering to everybody accept our own?” Clark said.
Wednesday marks two months from another event, this one happening outdoors: The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open.
At least 100 Olympic hopefuls will be competing in Cummings Research Park for a spot in the Toyoko Paralympics Games.
“We want to give them a big round of applause as they come by and see you on the course. This is a town that supports Veterans, we know that. Many of these athletes suffered an injury at war, and now they’re competing, they win gold medals,” said Claire Aiello with the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
And finally on April 29, golf professionals trying to make it to the PGA will be playing at the Ledges.
We’re told at the SEC Gymnastics Championships, masks will be required and seats will be blocked off for social distancing.
As for the golf and cycling tournaments, people will be able to spread out outside.
