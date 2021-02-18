Tennessee Valley Snow Totals from February 17, 2021

Sleet & snow caused traffic issues Thursday morning after some communities picked up 4 to 6 inches of snow! (Source: Decatur City Police)
By Brandon Spinner | February 18, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 9:18 AM

Heavy snow moved through much of North Alabama late Wednesday and blanketed the Valley with some impressive snow totals! Some communities picked up near a half foot of snow before changing over to rain just before midnight. Here is a list of the top snow reports from Wednesday, February 18th.

6.0″ – Huntsville: Blake Bottom Rd & Jeff Rd

6.0″ – Leighton

6.0″ – Killen

5.5″ – Leoma, TN

5.0″ – Russellville

5.0″ – Rogersville

5.0″ – Fayetteville, TN

5.0″ – Pulaski, TN

5.0″ – Lawrenceburg, TN

5.0″ – East Limestone

5.0″ – Florence

5.0″ – Tuscumbia

5.0″ – Moulton

4.9″ – Chapel Hill, TN

4.8″ – Harvest

4.5″ – Ardmore

4.5″ – Stella, TN

4.0″ – Underwood

4.0″ – Hazel Green

4.0″ – Sheffield

4.0″ – Lexington

4.0″ – Lynchburg, TN

3.5″ – Providence – Huntsville

3.5″ – Toney: Ready Section Rd & HWY-53

3.1″ – Huntsville International Airport

3.0″ – Meridianville

3.0″ – Decherd, TN

2.5″ – Decatur

