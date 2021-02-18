Tennessee Valley Snow Totals from February 17, 2021

Heavy snow moved through much of North Alabama late Wednesday and blanketed the Valley with some impressive snow totals! Some communities picked up near a half foot of snow before changing over to rain just before midnight. Here is a list of the top snow reports from Wednesday, February 18th.
6.0″ – Huntsville: Blake Bottom Rd & Jeff Rd
6.0″ – Leighton
6.0″ – Killen
5.5″ – Leoma, TN
5.0″ – Russellville
5.0″ – Rogersville
5.0″ – Fayetteville, TN
5.0″ – Pulaski, TN
5.0″ – Lawrenceburg, TN
5.0″ – East Limestone
5.0″ – Florence
5.0″ – Tuscumbia
5.0″ – Moulton
4.9″ – Chapel Hill, TN
4.8″ – Harvest
4.5″ – Ardmore
4.5″ – Stella, TN
4.0″ – Underwood
4.0″ – Hazel Green
4.0″ – Sheffield
4.0″ – Lexington
4.0″ – Lynchburg, TN
3.5″ – Providence – Huntsville
3.5″ – Toney: Ready Section Rd & HWY-53
3.1″ – Huntsville International Airport
3.0″ – Meridianville
3.0″ – Decherd, TN
2.5″ – Decatur
