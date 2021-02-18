Weather, pandemic continue to cause scheduling issues for North Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of schools around North Alabama are either off or running on a delay due to winter weather.
Now, parents are worried about another wasted school week during a year when their kids are already so far behind from pandemic issues.
Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent, Lee Willis says that the technology is out there to help students learning from anywhere, but it’s up to everyone to use it effectively.
Willis also serves as the Technology Director. He says in Alabama we don’t give enough focus to technology and what it can do for students and teachers.
Willis says there has been a plan in place since the beginning of the school year, due to the pandemic, and that same plan should apply to weather days as well.
Willis mentioned that the move from a chalkboard to a whiteboard was a huge change during his career, and it takes time to adapt. He says everyone must learn the new technology as soon as possible. Those who don’t might get left behind by those who do.
“We have got to get out of our idea that the way we learn and the way we teach can never change- Because while technology can be a hindrance, it is also a great tool,” says Willis.
However, Willis says he will never discount face-to-face learning because he knows that is the best overall for the students.
