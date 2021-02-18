Nurses continue to battle the frontlines; sleeping overnight at hospital during winter storm

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Healthcare workers have overcome a lot of obstacles throughout the pandemic, and for many nurses at Helen Keller Hospital, the hospital has been their home for the last few nights because of the winter storm.
Nurses Stacy Smith and Talina Hand said their patients are their number one priority and that’s why they’ve spent the night at the hospital the last few nights, so they can continue to deliver care.
”I mean, you just have to. The patients have to be taken care of. It just has to be done. We get tired, but somebody’s got to do it,” said Smith.
Both ladies are hopeful they’ll be able to head home soon.
