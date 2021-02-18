Messy Thursday morning commute after heavy snow late Wednesday

Expect delays out on the roads this morning as many remain slushy or snow covered after last night’s snow!
Heavy snow dumped between 3 to 6 inches in some parts of the Valley overnight last night and now we are digging out. As the snow started to end it changed over to rain which already started the melting process and temperatures this morning are aiding that as they are just above freezing. This is going to lead to some slushy spots across the Valley for your morning ride to work. However, the impacts will lessen as we get later into the morning. We may also see some areas of fog out there this morning that could delay travel. Temperatures today will range from the mid to upper 30s, even a few 40s. For much of the day we will hold onto cloud cover and at times we may even see a few areas of sprinkles and showers, possibly mixing with a few areas of sleet or snow, but no accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will fall back below freezing overnight into Friday morning, which could mean more slick spots for Friday morning’s commute if there are any lingering rough spots. Prepare for a few delays. High temperatures on Friday will be our coldest afternoon over the next 10-days as we will stay in the 30s. More cold air on the way overnight into Saturday as some spots may dip into the teens, but from there we will see a nice warming trend into the weekend! High temperatures next week will likely make the 60s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
