Messy Thursday morning commute after heavy snow late Wednesday

Heavy snow dumped between 3 to 6 inches in some parts of the Valley overnight last night and now we are digging out. As the snow started to end it changed over to rain which already started the melting process and temperatures this morning are aiding that as they are just above freezing. This is going to lead to some slushy spots across the Valley for your morning ride to work. However, the impacts will lessen as we get later into the morning. We may also see some areas of fog out there this morning that could delay travel. Temperatures today will range from the mid to upper 30s, even a few 40s. For much of the day we will hold onto cloud cover and at times we may even see a few areas of sprinkles and showers, possibly mixing with a few areas of sleet or snow, but no accumulation is expected.